Congratulations! Tiny & T.I.’s Daughter Zonnique Buys Her First House

Zonnique Buys A House

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And even more special for the Harris family, now that their oldest daughter Zonnique has secured her own roof. Tiny and Tip’s 22-year-old seed Zonnique has purchased her first home. Tiny shared the news with friends on Instagram after Zonnique officially secured the property. Tiny wrote, “super proud of My 1st [Zonnique] she bought her first house today!! Congratulations my beauty Queen… Your mama loves u lady! Thank you Vic for everything.”

Super sweet!

Zonnique is a regular cast member of two reality series right now, “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” on WEtv and “Family Hustle” on VH1. On her personal IG page, Zonnique hinted to followers that she was taking her last photo by her family’s decorated Christmas tree.

They grow so fast, don’t they??? Congratulations Zonnique!