“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Michael’s Wife Sarah Meets Him At His Release… But What About Megan? [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Michael Reunites With Sarah But He’s Got Other Plans For Post-Prison
Whew! This one looks like a doozy… After asking Megan NOT to board her flight to meet him as he’s released from prison, Michael reunites with his WIFE Sarah… but it seems he’s still got Megan on his mind… A new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, December 29 at 9pm ET/PT
