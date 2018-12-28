Pure Comedy: Peep The FREE 1st Episode To “TiTi Do You Love Me?” [Video]

Episode 1 – “TiTi Do You Love Me?”

Internet sensation Blame It On Kway has been teasing the reality series where his famous personality “TiTi’ goes on a search for love. Initially, the show was offered through the Zeus network for a small fee. Now we have a FREE preview.

In this first episode, the contestants arrive at the mansion to join TiTi and her best friend LaLa for formal introductions and a backyard party, only for things to get a little out of hand by the end of the night. “I just want someone who wants me as bad as white people wanna say n*gga.”

Hilarity.