Boyfriend Sharing Identical Twins Can’t Legally Marry Their Sister Smashing Sweetie [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Elsewhere in the world…

Anna And Lucy DeCinque Say They Want To Marry The Same Man

Two women lauded for being the “most identical twins in the world” have a dilemma on their hands.

Anna and Lucy DeCinque have reportedly spent over $250,000 to surgically snip themselves into “perfection.” The Australians have since gained national attention with YouTube videos about their daily life and their love life. Last year they released a video in part detailing their relationship with Ben Byrne, a fraternal twin they’ve been dating since 2012.
According to the girls, he’s the perfect partner and they all sleep in a super King sized bed together.

Now they want to take the next step with Ben. The DeCinque twins were guests on Australia’s “Hughesy, We Have A Problem” and they told the hosts that they want to marry Ben. Unfortunately, it’s illegal to do so, so they need advice.

This whole sharing a partner thing isn’t creepy at all, right?

What do YOU think about the DeCinque twins???

 

Categories: Elsewhere In The World, News, What the Hell???

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.