Boyfriend Sharing Identical Twins Can’t Legally Marry Their Sister Smashing Sweetie [Video]

Anna And Lucy DeCinque Say They Want To Marry The Same Man

Two women lauded for being the “most identical twins in the world” have a dilemma on their hands.

Anna and Lucy DeCinque have reportedly spent over $250,000 to surgically snip themselves into “perfection.” The Australians have since gained national attention with YouTube videos about their daily life and their love life. Last year they released a video in part detailing their relationship with Ben Byrne, a fraternal twin they’ve been dating since 2012.

According to the girls, he’s the perfect partner and they all sleep in a super King sized bed together.

Now they want to take the next step with Ben. The DeCinque twins were guests on Australia’s “Hughesy, We Have A Problem” and they told the hosts that they want to marry Ben. Unfortunately, it’s illegal to do so, so they need advice.

Two twins, one partner and a very… *unique* problem 🤨🤣#HWHAP @DHughesy returning in 2019. pic.twitter.com/yMnwS8iNOd — Hughesy We Have A Problem (@hughesywhap) December 21, 2018

This whole sharing a partner thing isn’t creepy at all, right?

