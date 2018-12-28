Boyfriend Sharing Identical Twins Can’t Legally Marry Their Sister Smashing Sweetie [Video]
Anna And Lucy DeCinque Say They Want To Marry The Same Man
Two women lauded for being the “most identical twins in the world” have a dilemma on their hands.
Anna and Lucy DeCinque have reportedly spent over $250,000 to surgically snip themselves into “perfection.” The Australians have since gained national attention with YouTube videos about their daily life and their love life. Last year they released a video in part detailing their relationship with Ben Byrne, a fraternal twin they’ve been dating since 2012.
According to the girls, he’s the perfect partner and they all sleep in a super King sized bed together.
Now they want to take the next step with Ben. The DeCinque twins were guests on Australia’s “Hughesy, We Have A Problem” and they told the hosts that they want to marry Ben. Unfortunately, it’s illegal to do so, so they need advice.
This whole sharing a partner thing isn’t creepy at all, right?
What do YOU think about the DeCinque twins???
View this post on Instagram
Bye Perth 👋 Heading to SYDNEY to appear on a Television Show 👏 Stay tuned for updates 👭🙂🙂 . #travelling #television #amazing #love #instafit #instafashion #sydney #episode #youtubers #perth #repost #happy #bloggerstyle #like #shareboyfriend #goodtimes #followback #twinningandwinning #camera #inspiring
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.