A Lil’ Positivity: 50 Cent Donates $3 Million To Benefit Inner City Youth

50 Cent Donates $3 Million To Benefit Inner City School Programs & Parks

According to The Blast, 50 Cent is leaving 2018 on a positive note.

We all know how much foolery gets posted on his social media platforms, but the rapper-turnt-mogul took to Instagram to post a video of him writing a check for $3 million to his G-Unity Foundation to be distributed and donated to other non-profit organizations. 50 said he wants to focus on “academic enrichment in low income areas,” and that, “I feel good about it.”

The money will reportedly be used towards school programs and also the construction of new parks and open space areas for underprivileged kids.