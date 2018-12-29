Bone Heads-N-Harmony: Cops Show Up At Bizzy Bones House After He Threatens 21 Savage & Offset On Instagram Live [Video]

Police Show Up To Investigate Bizzy Bone Instagram Live Threats

Legendary rapper Bizzy Bone hopped on the Instagram to address his current rap beef with 21 Savage and Offset while wielding a shotgun and police reportedly showed up to investigate.

“You think I’m playin’ with you, don’t you?” he says in the video. “I’ll blow your head off. Let me tell you something. Let me tell you something…”

During the clip, someone interrupts his rant by saying, “The police is at the door.” Bizzy’s face drops and he appears to mouth the word, “What?” He then picks up the shotgun and ends the livestream.

But apparently Bizzy wasn’t done. He later returned to Instagram Live where he continued trashing the younger generation of rappers.

Do better, OG.