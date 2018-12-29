Kashing Out: Kanye Kasually Kopped A $14 Million Kondo For Kim This Khristmas

Kanye Dropped A Bag On $14 Million Condo For Kim This Christmas

According to TMZ, Kanye may have won husband of the year after it was revealed that he bought Kim an exclusive Miami Beach condo estimated at $14 million.

The 18-story building is reportedly occupied by hedge fund super wealthy land developers. Kanye viewed the property on his own while in town for Art Basel without Kim knowing.

The unit is reportedly 4,700 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths and an insanely large terrace. The building is tricked out with a gym, pool and spa.

It was originally listed at $15.5 million.