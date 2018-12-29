Take A Firsthand Look Inside The Kardashian Christmas Eve Bash, Complete With Kimmy Nip-Slips And Mason’s Dance Moves [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Spaghetti Boys member Kerwin Frost captured impromptu interviews with everyone he managed to run into at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash — including John Legend, Kim, Kanye, Tyler The Creator, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall, Kylie, Chris Brown, and more. All before Mason TEARS UP the dancefloor at the video’s end.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.