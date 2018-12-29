Money Makin’ Matrimony: Safaree And Erica Mena Field $350,000 Offer To Live Stream Their Wedding

Safaree And Erica Mena Get $350,000 Offer For Wedding Live Stream

Say what you will about Safaree and Erica Mena‘s all-of-a-sudden love affair that coincided with the premiere of the new season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York…but they appear to be making the best of a seemingly contrived situation.

According to TMZ, Mr. “STRAAAAAAAIGHT!” and the veteran drink-thrower are getting huge 6-figure offers to live stream their impending wedding. Safaree’s rep KD McNair says that the couple has already received a $350,000 offer from a “mainstream digital platform” to broadcast their broom-jumpin’ on the Black bandwidth.

It is reported that Safaree and Erica see a live stream as a better option than a TV special since both of them are so grounded in social media with 2.1 million and 3.8 million Instagram followers respectively.

Would you burn a hole in your phone’s battery to watch Safaree and Erica say “I do” to each other?