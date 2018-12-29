Holy S#!t: 65-Year-Old Woman In India Gives Birth To Her Second Child, Baby Daughter

65-Year-Old Woman In India Gave Birth To Daughter

Ladies, if you became pregnant at age 65, what would you do?

According to a report in DailyMail, an unnamed woman of the aforementioned age gave birth to a baby girl in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. The father, Hakim Din, is 80-years-old thanked Allah for their “precious gift”

Dr Shabir Sidiqui described this birth as “the rarest of rare”:

‘Usually menopause sets in on an average at the age of 47 years in India. Once it sets in, there is no possibility (of giving birth). But this is a rare one,’ he said.

Both mother and child are said to be in perfect health, but damn, 65 and 80 with a newborn?> Hell naw.