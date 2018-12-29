Stop That! Woman Claims Saint West Spit On Her Nephew At The Mall

Saint West Spotted At The Mall Playing

A woman on Twitter is claiming her nephew had a not-so-nice run-in with Kim and Kanye’s middle seed, Saint. In a tweet, Sila said that her nephew told her that a little boy spat at him while playing in a mall play area. When the appalled auntie went to investigate, she recognized the tot right away!

It was Saint West. Saint was accompanied by his sister Chicago West and an older woman who seems to be taking care of them. Kim and Kanye were nowhere in sight…

My nephew told me some kid spit on him at the mall playground today and his mom showed me pics of the kid who did it and it was…. Saint West. Thank you for the spit Mr. West my nephew probably deserved it pic.twitter.com/UPOS6L3ppk — sila (@siLASAGNA) December 28, 2018

Folks were unmoved, joking that Saint was spewing Holy Water at kids. Sila didn’t seem upset either, but her tweet has obviously gathered attention and she’s asking folks to not snitch on Saint!

pls don’t make this go viral i don’t want Kanye to see this I’ll cry — sila (@siLASAGNA) December 28, 2018

Hopefully, Kanye did see it and had a little talk with Saint about kind behavior. Nonetheless, isn’t he adorable?!