Get Well Soon: Ariana Grande Cancels Her Las Vegas New Years Eve Performance Due To “Unforeseeable Health Reasons”

Ariana Grande Pulls Out Of Her New Years Eve Performance

Ariana Grande has officially canceled her Las Vegas performance just days before New Year’s Eve “due to unforeseeable health reasons.”

Grande was originally scheduled to perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday. The hotel announced in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that the she will not be performing after all. The hotel also said guests can receive refunds at their point of purchase.

Ariana also posted her own message to her Instagram story on December 28, a few days before the scheduled performance, to briefly explain to fans why she won’t be making it to Las Vegas. The singer wrote, “vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry i won’t be able to see u this weekend. i love u and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”

Even though she won’t be performing on New Years, 2018 is probably a year that Ms. Grande is more than happy to put behind her.

Although she’s had arguably the best year of her career, the singer’s personal woes have been just as public as her musical achievements.

Her song “Thank U, Next” is spending its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she recently earned two Grammy nominations, and was also named woman of the year by Billboard. On the opposite side of the spectrum, Ariana’s year also included the end of her relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson and the death of her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller.

Get well soon, Ari.