Jacquees Heads To Miami To Drop A Visual For His Track With Birdman, “MIA” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Jacquees And Birdman Drop A Video For “MIA”

Jacquees and Birdman just delivered the visuals for “MIA,” a track off of their collaborative Lost At Sea II project.

Although Birdman is not actually in the visual (he’s only on a few ad-libs on the song, to be fair) the self-proclaimed “King of R&B” holds it down in this one as he kicks back in Miami to enjoy the view.

Check out the video for yourself:

 

