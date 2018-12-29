Jacquees Heads To Miami To Drop A Visual For His Track With Birdman, “MIA” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jacquees And Birdman Drop A Video For “MIA”
Jacquees and Birdman just delivered the visuals for “MIA,” a track off of their collaborative Lost At Sea II project.
Although Birdman is not actually in the visual (he’s only on a few ad-libs on the song, to be fair) the self-proclaimed “King of R&B” holds it down in this one as he kicks back in Miami to enjoy the view.
Check out the video for yourself:
