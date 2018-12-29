Here’s A 2013 Flashback Of Wendy Williams Detailing How She Caught Her Hubby Cheating [Video]

Wendy Details The First Time She Caught Her Husband Cheating In Old Clip

In this VladTV Flashback from 2013, Wendy Williams spoke on discovering that her husband cheated on her right after she gave birth to their son. Williams said she came to the conclusion that she should stay with him despite his wrongdoings. She also went on to say no one should confess to cheating unless they get caught in the act.

Hit play.