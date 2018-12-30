A Lil’Positivity: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Shares Heartwarming Video Of Him Gifting His Mom A New Home
The Rock Gifts Mother New Home Anywhere She Wants To Live
Who’s cutting onions in here?
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to share an emotional video of him gifting his mother a brand new home. The kicker is, the home isn’t purchased yet, as she gets to choose any home she wants, wherever she wants to live.
The clip shows Ata Johnson sitting in front of a Christmas tree, holding on to a framed photo of her and her son, while reading a letter announcing the gift. Once she realizes what she’s received, Ata becomes understandably emotional.
View this post on Instagram
This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need – houses, cars etc. But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it’s “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants. I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta 🎅🏾
