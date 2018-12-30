A Lil’Positivity: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Shares Heartwarming Video Of Him Gifting His Mom A New Home

The Rock Gifts Mother New Home Anywhere She Wants To Live

Who’s cutting onions in here?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to share an emotional video of him gifting his mother a brand new home. The kicker is, the home isn’t purchased yet, as she gets to choose any home she wants, wherever she wants to live.

The clip shows Ata Johnson sitting in front of a Christmas tree, holding on to a framed photo of her and her son, while reading a letter announcing the gift. Once she realizes what she’s received, Ata becomes understandably emotional.