In The Evening: Drake Spent His Saturday Night Riding Around With J. Cole In His Rolls-Royce

Drake And J. Cole Linked Up In LA This Weekend

Even though Drake has been stirring up beef with his Calabasas companion Kanye West these past few months, it’s nice to see that the Toronto native still has some friends he can turn to in the industry.

Just this weekend, the rapper spent part of his Saturday night riding around Los Angeles with J Cole in his Rolls-Royce. Cole, always manages to keep a pretty low profile, seemed to happy as ever as Drake posted footage of the two of them hanging out on his Instagram story.

This obviously isn’t the first time that Drake and Cole have linked up or even collaborated, but it has been a while–at least as far as the public knows. The duo got together on-record with 2010’s “In the Morning” and “Jodeci Freestyle,” in 2013–but more recently, the two rappers have been competitors.

J. Cole’s KOD broke the 24-hour record for most Apple Music streams and beat Views‘ Spotify record from that time span, but it’s clear from last night’s video that there are no hard feelings from either side.

Though the occurrence was probably just two friends reconnecting and hanging out, it goes without saying that this meet up had fans ready for another collaboration from the two. Who knows if we’ll get a new collab from Drake and J. Cole any time soon, but either way, it’s nice to see the two of them hanging out.