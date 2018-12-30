Oregon Hotel Fires Two Employees Who Called Cops On Black Guest For Talking On Phone
- By Bossip Staff
Hotel Employees Who Profiled Jermaine Massey Fired
Jermaine Massey’s getting some redemption. As previously reported Massey was subjected to racial profiling by two employees at a Portland, Oregon Doubletree for talking on the phone to his mother in the lobby. Jermaine posted a video of the incident on Instagram and said a man named Luis told him he was a “safety threat” to other guests and accused him of trespassing.
The Portland Doubletree has since apologized to Jermaine….
and confirmed that two employees were fired for because their “actions were inconsistent with Doubletree standards & values.”
Nice save, Doubletree, that’s how you handle racist employees who have the audacity to bother a black man simply talking on the phone.
