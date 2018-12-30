Oregon Hotel Fires Two Employees Who Called Cops On Black Guest For Talking On Phone

Hotel Employees Who Profiled Jermaine Massey Fired

Jermaine Massey’s getting some redemption. As previously reported Massey was subjected to racial profiling by two employees at a Portland, Oregon Doubletree for talking on the phone to his mother in the lobby. Jermaine posted a video of the incident on Instagram and said a man named Luis told him he was a “safety threat” to other guests and accused him of trespassing.



The Portland Doubletree has since apologized to Jermaine….

We sincerely apologize to Mr. Massey for his treatment this past weekend, and deeply regret the experience he endured. It was unacceptable and contrary to our values, beliefs and how we seek to treat all people who visit our hotel. (1/4) — DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 28, 2018

We have a zero-tolerance stance on discrimination of any kind, and do not tolerate behavior of that nature. (2/4) — DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 28, 2018

and confirmed that two employees were fired for because their “actions were inconsistent with Doubletree standards & values.”

We have terminated the employment of the two men involved in the mistreatment of Mr. Massey. Their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values. We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured & will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again. — DoubleTree Portland (@doubletreepdx) December 29, 2018

Nice save, Doubletree, that’s how you handle racist employees who have the audacity to bother a black man simply talking on the phone.