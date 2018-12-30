Get Well Soon: Rich The Kid Gets Hospitalized After Crashing His UTV In Calabasas

Rich The Kid Hurts His Hand During A UTV Accident

Rich the Kid ended up being hospitalized this weekend following an accident in his UTV.

The rapper shared a now-deleted photo of his nasty wound on his Instagram on Saturday night, writing: “I’m just glad I’m ok. Thank god.”

Not long before that, the 26-year-old has posted a photo of him on his new toy, saying he made the purchase because he got bored. No word yet on how he’s feeling about that purchase now since the crash.

According to reports from the people over at TMZ, sources say that the crash occurred in a dirt lot behind a luxury auto dealership in Calabasas. Rich was seen riding over small hills before he began doing donuts. It’s no surprise that this was the time that the rapper lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over and land on its roof with him in it.

Rich The Kid was transported to a hospital shortly after emergency crews arrived on the scene. He also shared footage of his hospital visit on his social media pages and in one of the clips, Rich is heard telling the medical staff that his hand was broken.

At this moment in time, it’s not yet clear how severe the rapper’s injuries are–but sources told TMZ the damage appeared to be pretty serious. An EMT allegedly told Rich he would have trouble “using his hand for the rest of his life,” and that he hoped he wasn’t a guitar player, “as he wouldn’t be able to play anymore.”

Get well soon, Rich.