Get Your Life Together: Music Producer Detail Faces A Lawsuit From One Of His Sexual Assault Accusers

Producer Detail Is Being Sued By A Sexual Assault Accusers

One of the aspiring singers who is accusing music producer Detail of sexual assault has taken the next step with her claims and is now suing him.

On December 27, Kristina Buch filed a lawsuit against Detail (born Noel Fisher) in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the documents–which were obtained by Billboard—Buch accuses Detail of sexually and mentally abusing her over a two-year period, also claiming the beat maker used his influence to keep her in line throughout their professional relationship.

According to the lawsuit, after meeting, Detail impressed Buch with “promises of a music career, showering her with compliments and telling her she was going to be a star.”

Their working relationship took a very dark turn, though, claims the aspiring singer. “This complaint, unfortunately, tells the tale of an aspiring musician who was manipulated, abused, and ferociously and repeatedly raped at the hands of a person she trusted, her supposed mentor, a critically acclaimed music producer,” the lawsuit reads.

It goes on to claim that Detail, “viciously and violently raped Buch on seven different occasions,” and was “controlling and verbally abusive toward Buch, telling her that she needed to have sex with him and others to get ahead in the music industry. Fisher also consistently attacked Buch’s self-worth, breaking her down emotionally and maker her subservient to him.”

These same claims were initially made back in May when Buch and another woman, Peyton Ackley, both claimed to have suffered abuse at the hands of the producer. At the time, both women were granted restraining orders by a judge.

Detail has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Future, Rihanna, and more, producing huge hits including “We Dem Boyz,” “Sexy Can I,” and “How To Love.