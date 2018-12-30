Pure Comedy: Tyra Banks Challenges Some Superfans To A Surprise Staring Contest [Video]

Tyra Banks Answers Fan Questions And Challenges Them To A Staring Contest

If you’re a fan of Tyra Banks or America’s Next Top Model–there’s absolutely no way you don’t know what smizing is.

It pretty much goes without saying that Tyra is the queen of holding an intense stare, so the people at Buzzfeed put that to the test by pairing the supermodel with some of her superfans for a surprise staring contest.

Check out the video below to who comes out victorious in a series of intense staring competitions.