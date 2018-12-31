Happy & Singing & Colored: The Best Black Boy Joy Moments Of 2018

- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill Celebrates CHAMPIONSHIPS

Best Black Boy Joy Moments Of 2018

This year has been difficult on many fronts, but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t things to smile about in 2018.

Despite the epic levels of foolishness occurring in America, Black men were still smiling and showing their teeth in moments of pure joy.

Take a look back at some of the best Black boy joy moments of 2018

What can possibly be more joyous than being released from prison after you’ve been systematically targeted by a janky a$$ judge who probably hates Black people?

Chadwick Boseman was thrilled to share his MTV Movie Award with James Shaw Jr., the man who fought of a gunman at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.

After years of beefing and payments in arrears Lil Wayne and Birdman finally made amends (and Wayne got SOME of his money).

My Brother HOV ✊🏿

Diddy had a tough year with the passing of his beloved Kim Porter, but prior to that he had joy in heart. Just look at this photo he took with Jay-Z.

