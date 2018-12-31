Happy & Singing & Colored: The Best Black Boy Joy Moments Of 2018
This year has been difficult on many fronts, but that doesn’t mean that there weren’t things to smile about in 2018.
Despite the epic levels of foolishness occurring in America, Black men were still smiling and showing their teeth in moments of pure joy.
Take a look back at some of the best Black boy joy moments of 2018
What can possibly be more joyous than being released from prison after you’ve been systematically targeted by a janky a$$ judge who probably hates Black people?
Chadwick Boseman was thrilled to share his MTV Movie Award with James Shaw Jr., the man who fought of a gunman at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee.
View this post on Instagram
This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose 🙏🏽🙌🏽 (Cue the Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” adlib)
Meek Mill contributed twice to this list in 2018. Look at those smiles. They couldn’t be happier to have this moment.
After years of beefing and payments in arrears Lil Wayne and Birdman finally made amends (and Wayne got SOME of his money).
Diddy had a tough year with the passing of his beloved Kim Porter, but prior to that he had joy in heart. Just look at this photo he took with Jay-Z.
