Thieves Up, A-Town Drown: Atlanta-Area Robbery Suspect Crashes In Pond And Dies Running From Police

Tip Jar Robber Drowns In Pond Running From Atlanta Police

Some might say that karma came back quickly for this guy, but damn…

According to WSB-TV, a man who swiped a tip jar from a pizza shop in the Migos’ hometown of Gwinnett County crashed into a pond and drowned while running from police.

18-year-old Jaylen Purge was being chased by cops on Beaver Ruin Road and was found dead on Steve Reynolds Boulevard inside his car.

“So this guy came, right, and I asked him, ‘How may I help you sir?’ He’s like, ‘Do you guys accept EBT stamps?’ I said, ‘No, sorry sir.’ He said, ‘How about your tips?’ He took the tip jar, and he runs away. I tried to chase him, to stop him, and he drove away like so fast, he almost ran over me,” Angeles said.

Cops noticed Purge speeding away from the scene and gave chase. At some point his car ran off the road into some trees where police found his vehicle almost completely submerged.

There was less than $100 in the tip jar. SMFH.