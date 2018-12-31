Heartfelt Swirl: Quadriplegic Young Man And His Bae Discusses Their Interabled Interracial Relationship [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Meet Interabled Interracial Couple Charisma And Cole
Cole Sydnor, from Richmond, Virginia had a life-changing accident in August 2011, when diving in a local river and hitting a rock, that left him paralysed from the triceps down. The now 23-year-old has gone through rigorous rehabilitation
to help accept his new body, but also found love in Charisma Jamison, who was a Rehabilitation Technician at the centre.
Charism and Cole are now in LOVE love! The couple has been together for a year and now run a YouTube channel documenting their lives as an interabled couple. Here is an introduction to their story, as told by them on BarCroft TV.
