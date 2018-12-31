New Year, New Me: Tami Roman Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her Singing Alias, Tatianna Trill

Tami Roman Introduces Tatianna Trill Alias

We told you Tami Roman was embarking on a singing career and she’s giving fans a first glimpse at her new alias. The reality star told Bossip on WE tv back in September that she’d be singing in 2019 not as Tami Roman, but as “Tatianna Trill.”

Now she’s posted a Tatianna Trill photo that shows herself looking deliciously thicc and ready to hit the booth.

Okaaaaay Tatianna.

Would you buy a Tatianna Trill album?