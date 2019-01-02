Knocked Up: Kobe Bryant And Wife Vanessa Announce New Mamba Mini Due Later This Year

Kobe Bryant And Vanessa Announce Pregnancy With Baby Girl

Kobe Bryant has a beautiful family full of girls and he has made no secret over the years that he would like at least one little boy to carry on his name.

Well, Vanessa might not have been with him shooting in the gym, but she was damn sure there Kobe was shooting in the club because…

That’s right, the Mamba household is expecting yet another little girl! That makes four girls total including Natalia, Gianna and Bianka

In her own post, Vanessa added:

“Kobe and I are so happy to add another baby blessing to our family! Bianka will have a new baby sibling with and Natalia and Gianna are super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love.”

Congrats and keep shooting!