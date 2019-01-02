Kolonizer Kimmy Finally Discovered “Bird Box” & The Reactions Are Pettyyyy

Petty Twitter Vs. Kim K (AGAIN)

After days and days and daysssss of never-ending “Bird Box” hysteria, Kimmy K. finally discovered Netflix’s global smash and asked her followers if they had seen it much to the petty glee of Twitter that immediately trolled her in the first hilariously random celebrity moment of 2019.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Kimmy’s “Bird Box” discovery on the flip.

