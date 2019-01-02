Keeping Up With Konceiving: Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is PREGNANT With Her 4th Yeezy Seed

Kim And Kanye Expecting Another Baby

North West, Saint West, and Chicago West have a sibling on the way!

According to an US Weekly report, Kim, 38 and Kanye, 41 are about to welcome another baby via a surrogate in just a few months!

The couple is expected to welcome another BOY in spring. Reportedly, KimYE had one embryo left after Chicago West was born, a male. Now he’s due to arrive “in very early May”.

Kim and Kanye’s daughter North and son Saint were both born without the aid of a surrogate, but doctors reportedly advised Kim that more natural births would be unsafe, due to health complications. In May 2018, Kim said of surrogacy: ‘The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody’, according to Daily Mail.

Both she and Kanye were in the delivery room when Chicago was born and Kim was the first person to have skin on skin contact with her baby girl. Are you excited to see another KimYe see by summer???