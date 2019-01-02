Bun In The Oven: Gordon Ramsay And His Wife Are Expecting Their Fifth Child Two Years After Miscarriage

Gordon Ramsay And Wife Tana Are Expecting Their 5th Child

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have just announced that they have something special cooking — and it just so happens to be a brand new baby.

The chef/television personality and his whole family made the announcement in a New Year’s Day video posted to his Instagram page that was adorned with the caption, “Exciting news! Happy new year from all the Ramsays.”

The clip begins with the couple’s four kids — 20-year-old Megan, 19-year-old twins Holly and Jack, and Matilda, 17 — saying “Happy New Year,” before Ramsay’s camera pans to his wife, who wishes the same sentiment before revealing the big surprise.

Ramsay then says, “And guess what? Happy New Year because we’ve got another one coming! Oh, my lord!”

Tana, who also appears on food shows and is a cookbook author, then reveals her baby bump and their kids all join in cheering their parents on.

This is especially happy news for the couple after suffered a loss in June of 2016 when Tana had a miscarriage. “We had a devastating weekend as Tana has sadly miscarried our son at five months,” Ramsay wrote on Facebook at the time, according to The NY Daily News.

Check out the family’s adorable pregnancy announcement below.

Congrats to the happy couple and the whole entire fam!