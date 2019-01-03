NMAAHC Forced To Close Amid Government Shutdown, National Parks Report Trash & Toilet Overflow

Thanks a lot piss poor POTUS!

Government Shutdown Continues

The government shutdown is in full effect and it’s impacting national museums and parks as expected. The National Museum of African-American History and Culture tweeted that it was closed and will only post operating status messages during the closure.

Due to the #GovernmentShutdown, the Museum is closed. Please continue to check Twitter and our website for updates on the Museum's operating status, as well as the release of timed entry passes. Our social media will only post operating status messages during the closure. pic.twitter.com/leVvsuEuzP — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) January 2, 2019

The national parks are also reporting that they’re struggling to handle trash and waste during the shutdown. The open-air parks are still remaining open but with limited staff members and park rangers. Vistors are reporting overflowing toilets and trash piled high.

#governmentshutdown #shutdown Quick pic on my bike ride in. That’s the White House in the background. The National Park can’t empty trash cans next to the Washington Monument. pic.twitter.com/qC93aPVkq5 — Nick Schwellenbach (@schwellenbach) January 2, 2019

The National Parks Service is also warning visitors that if they enter they’re doing so at their own risk.

“Any entry onto NPS property during this period of federal government shutdown is at the visitor’s sole risk,” the park service said this week.

The partial federal shutdown has been going on since December 22, 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or working without pay and won’t be paid again until the government reopens.