Jerk: Black Faux & Friends “Sista” Shamelessly Shames EBT Users, “They’re Not Working…Watching Porn”

Fox News Guest Star Parker Says EBT Users Should Be Shamed

Leave it to the folks at Faux News to dig up ne’er-do-well negroes who love nothing more than to get on national television and slander their own people.

Enter Star Parker. Star took her triflin’ a$$ onto Donald Trump’s favorite cable news show Fox & Friends to heartlessly argue that poor people and those who can’t quite make ends meet should be shamed into getting off of public assistance.

Peep what she said via HuffPo:

“But now it’s like an EBT swipe card, it’s a debit card,” Parker continued. “So they take the shame out of it. The next thing you know you have an economic crash.”

Oh, but there’s more.

“These guys are not working. They’re watching. They’re watching porn, they’re watching TV, they’re watching women, they’re watching everything, but they’re not working. And this is what this initiative is attempting to do, is to get them back into their own lives so that they can prosper.”

This broad is a real piece of work. Press play below.

Fox guest Star Parker also asserted that actually, it's good when people feel ashamed to be on welfare, because food stamps once "had this stigma about them so people wouldn't want to be on them" pic.twitter.com/SLILxitow2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 2, 2019

Smh. Smfh.