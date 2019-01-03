BlackInkChi: THIS Cast Member Revealed His Past Grocery Tossing Escapades And The Internet Lost Its Damn Mind

Don Goes To The Salad Shop

A new year, a new season of Black Ink Crew: Chicago. There was plenty to talk about. Ryan is single. The crew is still split over a number of reasons. Charmaine is still glo’d up as all get out. But the wildest story of the night came from Don and Phor talking to Don’s boo. Phor mentioned that Don likes to get his groceries eaten and Twitter lost its damn mind.

People just don’t know how to deal with dudes getting their a-…nevermind. It was all comedy. Take a look at why his boo was mad and everyone being petty as hell.