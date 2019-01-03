Crunchy Cauliflower Crumb Attacks Female McDonald’s Employee Over Missing Straw, Gets His Isht Rocked [Video]

A Florida man is behind bars tonight after getting so deep in his feelings over being denied a straw at McDonald’s that he snatched up a female manager. Little did he realize that she was fully prepared to defend herself.

According to ABC 7, the video above shows Daniel Taylor, a homeless St. Petersburg man, snatching employee Yasmine James over the cash wrap after initiating a heated exchange over the restaurant’s straw policy. According to CNN, a new policy went into effect in the city on January 1st, removing them from the lobby and requiring customers to request a straw with drinks.

What he didn’t realize was that Yasmine was more than capable of defending herself.

This didn’t stop Taylor, who not only kicked another employee in the stomach on his way out of McDonald’s, but started some more isht at another business down the road. He complained to police of having been hit in the head several times…however, they saw the video in question and realized what had truly occurred. He was taken in on two counts of simple battery.

Maybe he’ll just ask for the straw next time.