Bye Black Ink! Kat Tat Bounces Back With Her OWN Reality Show At Her Beverly Hills Tattoo Shop [Video]

Kat Tat said sayonara to Ryan and the rest of the crew at Black Ink…and started her own legacy as the first Black woman to own a tattoo shop in Beverly Hills. And now, she has a show detailing her journey, with a few familiar faces from Black Ink NYC.

Now, we can tell from the difference in production that this isn’t a Vh1 creation, however no word yet on where this will be airing or on the official name of the show.

Either way, when more details arise, are you hype to see how life is going for Kat at her new LA tattoo studio?

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images/Instagram