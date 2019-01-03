Droppin’ Gems: Jordan Peele Talks To UCLA Students About ‘Get Out’, Being A Black Director, And Creative Process [Video]

Jordan Peele Talks To UCLA Students About ‘Get Out’ And More

Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie, Us, is set to premiere in March and thanks to the super creepy trailer, has become one of the most anticipated releases of early 2019.

But before we get to Us, let’s take a moment to talk Get Out. We came across this video of Jordan Peele speaking to UCLA students who were enrolled in a class that was inspired by his Oscar-winning film called The Sunken Place: Racism, Survival and the Black Horror Aesthetic. The course was taught by Tananarive Due and was the construct of the African-American Studies Department.

Almost a year ago to the day, January 31, 2018, Peele stopped by the class for the second time to discuss the film and the way he operates in Hollyweird as a Black director. Very inspiring stuff, we highly suggest you watch the Q&A in its entirety.

Jordan kept it SUPER real with them.