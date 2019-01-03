Legacy, Legacy, Legacy: K. Michelle Buys Her Son Land & Opens Up Bank Account For Him [Video]

The Singer Has Her Son Looking Ahead

It seems K. Michelle is already teaching her teenage son about Black wealth with a major move.

Instead of using her check only for jewelry, cars or other luxury items, Michelle is dropping a bag on land ownership for her son Chase. According to a Instagram post she made on Wednesday, Michelle opened up a bank account for Chase and purchased him some land.

In the caption for her post, Michelle wrote:

“Starting off my new year opening up Chase’s bank account and buying him land. LAND is what our ancestors fought for we have to buy more land and less chains and shit. He is the only thing I’ve worked hard for is HIM and my family. The perfect way to start 2019.”

It seems Jigga isn’t the only one thinking about “Legacy” and wealth.

Money phone rappers take note.