Divorce Court: Nicky B & Bossip’s Dani Canada Take A ‘Relationship Recess’ On Dating Terms [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Divorce Court Relationship Recess

Divorce Court’s Nicky B (@NickyBTV) recently welcomed Bossip’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada (@IamDaniCanada) as a guest for a Relationship Recess. In this web exclusive, Dani and Judge Lynn Toler’s bailiff talk dating terms you might’ve never heard of.

Sure you’ve heard of “ghosting” and “cuffing season” but what about “micro cheating” and “cohabitdating”?

View this post on Instagram

Bailiff and the Boss.

A post shared by NICK BARROTTA (@nickybtv) on

Stay tuned for more sit downs and talks with Nick on Relationship Recess!

Categories: News, Viral Video, We Broke It Here First!

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.