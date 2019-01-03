The Cast Of ‘Grown-ish’ Partners With Scholly On New Student Loan Payoff Program

Grown-ish Cast Will Help Fans Pay Off Student Loans

In addition to being great actors and actresses, Yara Shahidi and the rest of the Grown-ish cast are dedicated activists…always looking to serve the public and assist the youth in whatever way they can. Now, as Grown-ish returns to Freeform for the start of a second season this week, the cast has announced a new student loan payoff program that will help their fans pay off debt.

Grown-ish has partnered with Scholly App to help folks pay off up to $125,000 in debt, according to the promo video released on Wednesday, January 2.

“Acknowledging that student loans have crippled a generation of young Americans and are keeping them from achieving their dreams, the program aims to help student loan borrowers pay off debts that may be holding them back from living their best lives,” a press released stated, according to Just Jared.

Current students and graduates with an outstanding loan balance can apply by heading over to myscholly.com/grownish. Winners will reportedly be announced this Spring at the 2019 Freeform Summit. Watch the promo clip up top.