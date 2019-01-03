Narcos Express: Peep The Dramatic Super Trailer For VH1’s “Cartel Crew” [Video]

Cartel Crew Season 1 Super Trailer

VH1’s newest series features a cast connected to one of the scariest drug organizations in history.

In the season, we expect the sons and daughters of cartel members give a glimpse into their personal lives as they navigate adulthood and the effects of their family legacies. According to VH1, this docu-series follows their journeys as they set out to live legit lives and make names for themselves outside of the drug world. Peep the spicy super trailer below.

Will you be watching?