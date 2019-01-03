SMH: Kentucky Teacher Arrested After Throwing NYE Party And Letting Kids Drink & Smoke Weed

Special Ed Teacher Arrested After Throwing NYE Party With Underage Kids

A special-education teacher in Kentucky was arrested for throwing a New Year’s Eve party for a group of 40 people, which included 14 underage guests who were drinking alcohol and smoking weed.

On Tuesday at around 1 in the morning, the Mount Washington police were called to the home of Lindsey E. Lewis, a 36-year-old teacher at the Phoenix School of Discovery in Louisville, Kentucky. The cops were called after a neighbor claimed that teens had destroyed her property while attending the teacher’s New Year’s Eve party, according to reports from local news site WDRB.

The police report sent to WDRB said that 14 children were in attendance at the party. A few of the teens tried to leave when the police showed up, and others admitted that they had consumed alcohol and smoked pot. The local news site also reported that the smell of marijuana was very obvious in Lewis’s home, cans and bottles of alcohol were present, and Lewis appeared to be under the influence when police arrived.

According to WDRB, police say Lewis “knowingly hosted a party in which she knew or assisted” with the underage children consuming illegal substances. She ended up being charged with 14 counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

An 18-year-old party guest named Tristan Cornett was also arrested for possession of both marijuana and methamphetamines, according to WAVE 3 News.

District spokesperson Renee Murphy told WDRB that Lewis, who has been a teacher at the school since 2016, will report for reassignment during her legal proceedings.