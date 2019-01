Maja Sly On Headline Heat

Maja Sly is that one friend you go to when you want the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The Cutting It In The ATL star kept that same energy when she stopped by to clear up some of Bossip’s most heinously hilarious headlines about her.

She even spilled the tea on how almost joining the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta cost her her marriage. Check out the full video above.