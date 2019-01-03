The Nominees For BAFTA’s Rising Star Award Have Been Announced

Letitia Wright, Lakeith Stanfield Nominated For BAFTA’s Rising Star Award

Congratulations are in order for two of our faves, Letitia Wright and Lakeith Stanfield, as they’ve each been nominated for BAFTA’s Rising Star Award. Wright and Stanfield have both played in movies alongside last year’s winner, Daniel Kaluuya. Wright won hearts as the ever tech-saavy Shuri in Black Panther and Stanfield played Andre Logan King in Get Out, both of which also starred Kaluuya.

“It means a lot that my work has been recognized, especially in the country I’ve grown up in, and that I get to share this recognition with so many talented actors,” Wright said, according to Page Six.

“The list of five nominees was announced Thursday, about a week ahead of next Wednesday’s release of the full slate of actors, directors and others who will vie for a trophy from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts,” the site goes on to report. “Joining Wright and Stanfield in the Rising Star lineup are Jessie Buckley, Barry Keoghan and Cynthia Erivo. The winner will be unveiled Feb. 10 at the BAFTA gala ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.”

Whoever walks away with the award will be in good company, as previous Rising Star Award winners also include John Boyega, Eva Green, Tom Hardy, and more. Who are you putting your money on as this year’s winner?