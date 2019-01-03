SMH: Florida Student Accused Of Cheating On SATs After Her Score Improves 330 Points

SMH…

Kamilah Campbell Denies Cheating On SAT Test, Hires Ben Crump

A Miami Gardens girl is calling BS on SAT officials who’ve dubbed her recent test results “invalid.” Seven months ago Kamilah Campbell took the SATS and scored a 900. Unsatisfied with her score Kamilah decided to retake it again, so she studied and took online classes before retaking it in October.

Kamilah says however that instead of getting her results back, she got a shocking letter stating that her results were “invalid.”

“We are writing to you because based on a preliminary review, there appears to be substantial evidence that your scores … are invalid,” it said. “Our preliminary concerns are based on substantial agreement between your answers on one or more scored sections of the test and those of other test takers. The anomalies noted above raise concerns about the validity of your scores.”

According to Kamilah who spoke with CNN, she called the company and a representative told her that her combined score jumped to 1230 from the reading, writing and language, math and essay sections on her second effort. A score of 1600 is perfect.

“I did not cheat. I studied, and I focused to achieve my dream,” she told reporters Wednesday. “I worked so hard and did everything I could do.”

She’s since hired Attorney Ben Crump who’s helping her and her mother demand that the College Board validate her score. They’ve given the board two weeks to respond so that Kamilah can be accepted into the Florida State dance program in time for the fall semester.

A spokesman for The College Board is denying that her score was flagged because of the increase.

What do YOU think is really going on with Kamilah Campbell’s test results? Is there another reason why the college board thinks her score is invalid?