The Bey-t With Ari Melber Uses Beyoncé Lyrics To Skillfully Excoriate Trump’s Bogus Border Wall

Ari Melber Invokes Beyoncé Lyrics To Smite Trump’s Border Wall

If you’ve never watched The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC then you may have missed the numerous times he’s gone viral on social media after invoking rap lyrics to explain and critique political matters. We’re not talking about mainstream Drake lyrics either, a couple of weeks ago, Ari used lyrics from Jeru The Damaja’s 1996 hit “Ya Playin’ Yaself” to talk about criminally convicted ex-Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn.

Yesterday, Melber used the words of Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter to send a sharp critique of Donald Trump’s $5 billion border wall that swore Mexico was going to pay for…

To hear 53% of white women’s President called a “scrub” on national television in reference to a Beyonce lyric is the stuff that dreams are made of.

Shoutout Ari Melber. Well played.