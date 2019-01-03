The Bey-t With Ari Melber Uses Beyoncé Lyrics To Skillfully Excoriate Trump’s Bogus Border Wall
If you’ve never watched The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC then you may have missed the numerous times he’s gone viral on social media after invoking rap lyrics to explain and critique political matters. We’re not talking about mainstream Drake lyrics either, a couple of weeks ago, Ari used lyrics from Jeru The Damaja’s 1996 hit “Ya Playin’ Yaself” to talk about criminally convicted ex-Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn.
Facts: It is wrong to say this shutdown is about a “promise” Trump ran on. The whole promise was the *U.S. would NOT pay for the wall* — now he’s literally shut down the government in an effort to BREAK that promise. Bizarre, even by 2018 standards… . . … also, can you pay my automo-bills? 💵 🚘
Yesterday, Melber used the words of Beyonce Giselle Knowles Carter to send a sharp critique of Donald Trump’s $5 billion border wall that swore Mexico was going to pay for…
To hear 53% of white women’s President called a “scrub” on national television in reference to a Beyonce lyric is the stuff that dreams are made of.
Shoutout Ari Melber. Well played.
