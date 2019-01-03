Jesus Take The Wheel: Slim Jxmmi Involved In Altercation That Ended With A Man Getting Stabbed

Footage published on Thursday reportedly shows one half of Rae Sremmurd involved in an altercation in Auckland. In a recent Instagram Story update, Jxmmi is seen with an ice pack on his wrist, which could be from this same incident.

Though Jxmmi hasn’t issued any sort of statement on the brawl, a separate report from the New Zealand Herald includes some more info on what happened.

The rapper was reportedly seen talking to police following the fight. He is said to have had “blood on his forearm and torso.” One man, who has not yet been named, was reportedly stabbed by an unknown party using a broken bottle during the altercation. Per a witness, the scuffle began after someone on the street “called out to” Jxmmi and the group, at which point a “verbal confrontation” began. As Slim Jxmmi and the rest of the group attempted to walk away, they were “attacked,” according to witnesses on the scene.

One witness, who claims to have been directly involved, told the Herald that the fight happened after he took objection to Jxmmi and company’s alleged decision to record “a homeless man who had been drinking.” As of now, only one person is confirmed to have been transported to a nearby hospital with “serious” injuries.

You can check out footage from the altercation over at TMZ.