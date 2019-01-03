I’m A Sue: R. Kelly Claims Lifetime Doc Is Brimming With Lies, Threatens Lawsuit If It Airs

R. Kelly Threatens Sue To Lifetime If They Air Docu-series

R. Kelly is threatening to sue Lifetime if the network doesn’t pull the plug on airing its documentary according to a TMZ report.

Kelly’s lawyer, Brian Nix, fired off on the network in a legal letter. Nix claims the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary is packed with lies. Nix threatens to file a federal lawsuit today if the network doesn’t relent. Kelly’s camp is alleging that the women featured on the show made false allegations to become famous. To back up claims, Kelly says he has 2 audio recordings — 5 minutes in duration — that show Lifetime knew “some of the girls are lying, but that the budget was too high to turn back now.”

The show is set to air TONIGHT. As far as we know, Lifetime plans to air 6-part documentary in full. The show will feature people from Kelly’s inner circle coming forward with new allegations that Kelly has sexually, mentally and physically abused women. Some of them speak for the first time ever on the subject.

As we previously reported, a backup singer for Kelly tells her account of how she witnesses R. Kelly statutory raping singer Aaliyah when she was just 15. Will you still be watching tonight?