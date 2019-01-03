Florida Fatality: 11-Year Old Boy Shoots And Kills Friend Who He Says Attacked Him With A Knife 

Losing a child or one convicted of murder are the worst ways for any parent to start off a new year. But unfortunately for Lake City native Carter Palm, that was the case. The 11-year old has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 14-year-old friend Jadon Vaughn whom he says attacked him with a knife.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff Office :

Jadon was visiting the home of Carter and his brother. The adults of the home went out for the evening, leaving the children at the residence. Around 7pm, Jadon and Carter began play wrestling in an attempt to see if the family dog would respond to Jadon attacking Carter. After this, Carter went and retrieved a pistol from his parent’s room, removed the magazine and pointed it at Jadon. The gun discharged killing Jadon.

Carter is currently in juvenile detention in Gainesville. The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to see if anyone will face neglect charges because the boys were left home alone with unsecured guns. SMH.