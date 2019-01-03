Scot Free: Redskins Baller Reuben Foster’s Domestic Violence Dropped By Florida State Attorney

Reuben Foster’s Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

The domestic violence problem among NFL players is still a major issue for the league. Today, one of their most recent suspects was allowed to walk away from his alleged crime unscathed.

According to ESPN, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster had the domestic violence against him dropped the State Attorney for lack of evidence.

Prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence to file charges against Foster after “a meticulous review of the facts of the case,” said Estella Gray, director of communications for the State Attorney’s Office.

Adonte Pointer, Attorney for the victim, Elissa Ennis, didn’t mince words in response to the State Attorney’s decision.

“We’re disappointed. The prosecutor’s choice is yet another slap in the face to Miss Ennis, just like the one Mr. Foster gave her in Tampa,” Ennis’ attorney, Adante Pointer, told ABC News. “Elissa Ennis was fully ready to participate and hold him accountable. This is not a situation where she recanted, nor that the prosecutor had new evidence that it didn’t happen.”

Just so that we’re all clear about what exactly Reuben was charged with…

Tampa police said Foster and Ennis were involved in a verbal altercation and that “Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face.” Police said a 1-inch scratch was observed on her left collarbone.

This incident followed a February 2018 arrest where Reuben was suspected of domestic violence and weapons possession. Charges were dropped when Elissa recanted her initial testimony that Reuben hit her. She then said the recant was lie during an interview on GMA. A “love” lie.

Scot. Free.