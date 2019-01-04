#SurvivingRKelly Was Disturbing As Hell: Can We FINALLY Cancel Him (And His Creep A$$ Brother) For Good?

- By Bossip Staff
R. Kelly Doc Is Disturbing

We knew this was coming. We knew Surviving R. Kelly would be a lot to handle but this? This?! Man, it was worse than we imagined. The documentary detailing Kelly’s sexual misconduct with minors had a few shocking allegations including:

– He thought he’d gotten 15-year-old Aaliyah pregnant
– He’s met the girl who would end up in the infamous “pee tape” when she was 12
– He wrote Michael Jackson’s “You Are Not Alone” about a miscarriage suffered by an underage girl he was seeing

And…so much more. Also of note, his creepy a$$ brother, Bruce, who did an interview from jail acting like being with underage girls is a “preference.”

It was all sickening, and Twitter had all the feedback you need, especially if you’re too triggered to see it. Take a look…

