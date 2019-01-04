Cardi B Tells Howard Stern How Poppin’ It On The Pole Saved Her Life Before She Became A Hip-Hop Princess [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi has never been shy about her past (or her present, depending on when you first followed her) in the seedy strip clubs of NYC. Here, she tells Howard Stern how her time under the blacklights and neon shaped who she is today and gave her an escape at the time…
Rick Davis / SplashNews.com/YouTube
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.