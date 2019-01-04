Jesus Take The Attendance Sheet: 32-Year-Old Pretends To Be Teen So She Can Enroll In High School

“She could’ve gone in numerous different ways to obtain a degree and we actually found out through the investigation and that she has a high school diploma,” he said. “So that just leads to our investigation to try to figure out what exactly her motive was for attending school.”

According to Taibi, the district had to admit Goodrich into the school immediately under the McKinney-Vento Act because she was homeless.

Parents in the neighborhood were obviously distraught when they found out about the over-aged high school attendee. “It was kind of unnerving, it could’ve been anybody you know you hear about school shootings all that, could’ve been anybody coming in here trying to get plans of the school,” said Joshua Mack, who has a daughter in middle school. “I mean obviously that wasn’t the case but it could’ve been.”

Taibi said that the McKinney-Vento Act should probably be re-assessed after a situation where non-teens can slip through the cracks. Mack agreed with the sentiment.

“I don’t know maybe they need to look into the act a little better maybe find out–not throw her in school right away, find out where she came from, find out what’s going on with the family and everything,” Mack said.

The case surrounding Goodrich is still active and investigators are asking anyone who may have had contact with Goodrich to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.